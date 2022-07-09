Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,560, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4695, up by Rs 10. In the last two days price of the yellow metal slipped down in the market by Rs 1000 per 8 gram. Gold prices remained unchanged yesterday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at 50,810 on Friday. The precious metal witnessed a weekly loss of 2.2%. The silver futures ended higher by 0.37% to Rs 57,148 per kg. Spot gold is priced at Rs 51,110 for 10 gram in Mumbai, Rs 51,110 in New Delhi and Rs 51,110 in Kolkata.

Also Read: 2nd T20I: India to face England today: Possible playing XI

In the international market, Spot gold price on Friday ended at $1,742 per ounce.