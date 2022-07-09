Concerned over Madhya Pradesh’s alcohol policy, Uma Bharti writes to BJP leader JP Nadda.

Uma Bharti, a BJP leader, wrote a letter to JP Nadda, the party’s president, urging him to see that the Madhya Pradesh government’s liquor policy is addressed. She also stated her plan to protest the uncontrolled opening of liquor stores in Madhya Pradesh and the social effects through the letter.

‘I have written a letter to our National President Nadda ji, and I am making it public,’ Uma Bharti claimed in a string of tweets. ‘For three months, my meetings with important people went on, and today I am sure that those meetings will yield results,’ she wrote.

A march against liquor will be held in Bhopal on October 2 in honour of Gandhi Jayanti, according to Uma Bharti. Uma Bharti wrote in a tweet, ‘From now till October, I will stand alone in front of liquor shops and courtyards, then in October, on Gandhi Jayanti, I will march with women on the streets of Bhopal.’

She made one further appeal, adding, ‘My appeal is that the move against liquor is a social issue not a political one and it is not my personal issue either. Therefore, whoever is in support of it, can try from their level.’