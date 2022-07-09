Corruption case filed against Officials of Delhi Jal Board, NBCC construction body

On Saturday, the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) and the Delhi Jal Board officials were named in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The federal agency claimed that the accused conspired to give an ineligible private company an unfair advantage so that it would appear to be eligible.

It was claimed that the accused conspired to give the said private company an unfair advantage, making it legally eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible). Additionally, it was claimed that a tender for SITC of electromagnetic flow metres and related O and M operations for the Delhi Jal Board was released in December 2017.

The CBI stated in a statement that, ‘It was also alleged that due to conspiracy of the accused with a said private company and false certificates & fabricated deviation statement issued by NBCC, the said private company qualified and bagged tender worth Rs 38.02 crore.’