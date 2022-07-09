Despite violence, Japan will resume its election campaign today

A day after Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was slain by a gunman in the western city of Nara, campaigning for the upcoming elections is due to begin on Saturday (July 9th), the penultimate day of campaigning before voting on Sunday (July 10th). Even as authorities investigated the motive and manner of Abe’s assassination, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and other parties stated that they will continue their campaigns for the upper chamber of parliament on Saturday. Officials said that Abe, who was shot while campaigning for his country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, had received no threats.

According to NHK, several parties have chosen not to send out key figures to speak on the final day of campaigning, but it will still take place to demonstrate the country’s reluctance to bow to violence. In Sunday’s election, Shinzo Abe’s party and its coalition partner Komeito are expected to consolidate their legislative majority. Prior to the assassination, polling showed that the LDP, where Abe still had considerable power, was gaining seats.

However, James Brady, vice president of the consulting firm Teneo, predicted in a letter that the ‘flood of sympathy votes today might expand the margin of victory’. Given Japan’s low rates of violent crime and strict gun restrictions, the death of the country’s most well-known leader has justifiably shaken the country and sent shockwaves throughout the world. During election season, politicians in the nation routinely make direct appeals to voters outside of train stations and supermarkets. The killing has prompted questions about prominent leaders’ protection.