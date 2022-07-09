Govt releases helpline numbers after 13 killed in Amarnath cloudburst

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday set up a helpline for the Amarnath Yatra as hundreds of pilgrims are still missing after a cloudburst struck the area close to the holy temple of Amarnath on Friday, resulting in 13 fatalities and more than 48 injuries. In addition, four phone numbers were distributed by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the Lt Governor administration so that people could acquire information on the cloudburst disaster.

NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149

According to the Indian army, there are six teams working in the rescue effort. Two search and rescue dog squads, one from Pattan and one from Sharifabad, were flown into Panjtarni and then transported to the holy cave. ‘The injured patients are being managed well and are stable as of now’, said Dr A Shah, Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.

The NDRF head had stated on Friday that the NDRF crew promptly got to work on the rescue efforts, and so far three individuals had been saved. ‘One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, which immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way’, NDRF DG, Atul Karwal had said.

As per reports, the cloudburst occurrence at Amarnath’s holy cave location occurred on Friday and caused a significant water outpouring in the ‘Nallah’ next to the holy cave. The authorities of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that the lower holy cave (Amarnath) had a cloud burst at approximately 5.30 pm and rescue teams flocked to the area.