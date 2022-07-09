Huawei launches two new smartphones: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology corporation, Huawei launched two new smart phones- Huawei Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro- in China. The Huawei Nova 10 price is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 128GB variant and the 256GB variant cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,350). The Huawei Nova 10 Pro is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 128GB variant and the 256GB variant cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,100). Sales of both the phones will start on July 8 and they are offered in Black, Green, Silver, and Violet colours.

Huawei Nova 10 specifications: The dual-SIM Huawei Nova 10 runs on HarmonyOS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC . It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Sensors include are gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Specifications: The handset packs a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,200×2,652) pixels OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and dual camera setup at the front. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.