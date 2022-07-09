Hyundai launches Prestige Executive variant of Alcazar in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: South Korean automobile manufacturer, Hyundai launched the all new Prestige Executive variant of its Alcazar in the Indian markets. The new car is available with both petrol and diesel engine options with the latter also available with an automatic gearbox.

The car is powered by 157 bhp 2.0-litre petrol and 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol model is available solely with a manual gearbox option and the diesel model get a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel model is only available as a 7-seater.

Also Read: Keeway launches K-Light 250V V-Twin cruiser in India: Know the features and price

Price:

Alcazar Prestige Executive (7 Seat) Petrol: Rs 15.89 lakh

Alcazar Prestige Executive (7 Seat) Diesel: Rs 16.30 lakh(Manual)

Rs 17.77 lakh (Automatic)

Alcazar Prestige Executive (6 Seat) Diesel Rs 16.30 lakh (Manual)

The new car features 8.0-inch infotainment system. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.