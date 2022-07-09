Indian automobile company hikes passenger vehicle prices again

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in India, Tata Motors has hiked the price of its passenger vehicles. Tata Motors increased the price of its passenger vehicles by an average of 0.55% depending upon the variant and model. The new prices will come into effect from today.

Tata Motors said that it hiked the price of vehicles due to the rise in the input costs. This is the fourth hike in this year. Earlier in January 19, the company hiked the price of its passenger vehicles by an average of 0.9%. The company had increased the prices of its passenger vehicles at a weighted average of 1.1% in April. Tata Motors sells several models like Nexon, Punch, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, Altroz and Tigor.

Earlier the Indian automobile brand had hiked the price of its commercial vehicles from July 1. Tata Motors hiked the price by 1.5% to 2.5% depending on the individual model and variant. Tata Motors has hiked prices for its commercial vehicle range this year.