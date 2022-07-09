Jagan Mohan Reddy named as YSR Congress Party’s lifetime president.

On Saturday, the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) elected YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to serve as its lifetime president. The choice was made on the last day of the two-day plenary assembly of the party.

For the position of national president of the party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received 22 sets of nominations; however, there were no other nominees, hence the returning officer declared him to be unanimously elected.

The party’s general secretary, V Vijayasai Reddy, made an announcement in front of a large crowd that filled the ground in front of ANU to loud acclaim. The party’s general assembly also adopted two important amendments.

The first was changing the party’s name from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party to YSR Congress Party, also known as the YSRCP from this point forward. The second was changing the tenure of the post of president to lifetime.

Party officials on the dais thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the election results were announced, while his mother, YS Vijayamma, congratulated the moment.