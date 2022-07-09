Malaysia Masters Badminton: HS Prannoy to face Angus Ng Ka-long in semifinals

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s ace player HS Prannoy entered the Men’s Singles semifinals of the Malaysia Masters Badminton in Kuala Lumpur. He defeated Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan by ‘25-23, 22-20’ in the quarterfinals in 60 minutes.

HS Prannoy will now face Angus Ng Ka-long of Hong Kong in the semifinals today. The two players have a 4-4 head-to-head record. In the last three matches HS Prannoy defeated the Hong Kong player. HS Prannoy defeated Angus Ng Ka-long in BWF World Championships 2021, German Open 2022, and Indonesia Open 2022.

Earlier India’s ace shuttler P.V Sindhu lost to Chinese Taipei Tai Tzu Ying ‘13-21, 21-12, 12-21’ in Women’s Singles quarter-final match.