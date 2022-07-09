Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 2 in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Microsoft launched its new laptop -Surface Laptop Go 2- in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 73,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will cost Rs. 80,999. The prices of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 256GB variants of the laptop are set at Rs. 79,090, Rs. 85,590, Rs. 91,690, and Rs. 1,04,590, respectively. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Reliance Digital and other online and retail stores in Platinum colour.

The laptop is powered by the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and comes with a storage of 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and upto 256GB of SSD. It features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display with a 1,536 x 1,024 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 148PPI. It packs a 720p front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Premium.

Connectivity options include a USC Type-C, a USB Type-A, a Surface Connect port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. It offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life and come with a bundled 39W Power Supply adaptor.