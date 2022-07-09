Money laundering case; ED files chargesheet against Amnesty India, others

Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), and others have been charged in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED claims that Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) was given approval to accept foreign contributions from Amnesty International, UK in 2011–2012 under the FCRA (Foreign Contributions Regulatory Act).

After receiving bad input, the permission was later cancelled for this entity. Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd and Indians Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) were subsequently established in the years 2013–2014 and 2012–2013, respectively, in an effort to allegedly escape the FCRA route and receive foreign currency under the guise of service export and FDI.

‘It is further revealed that, upon cancellation of FCRA licence of Amnesty International India Foundation Trust by Government of India, a new method was adopted by Amnesty entities to receive money from abroad as Amnesty International, UK sent Rs 51.72 crore to AIIPL in the guise of Export of Services and Foreign Direct Investment,’ said the ED.