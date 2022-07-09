National Students Day 2022: Read on to know the history and significance of this day

Every year on July 9, India observes National Students Day. Founded on the principles of Swami Vivekananda on July 9, 1949, the student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad served as a forum for effective student engagement. Every year, National Students Day is observed to commemorate the organization’s foundation day.

History

After gaining independence, the entire nation aspired to become a modern state while yet honouring the pride and glories of its long-standing customs. Youths, filled with fervour and devotion, started a movement that was centred on college and university campuses across the nation in order to accomplish this ambition.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation, was formalised and established as a national platform for these efforts.

ABVP was founded in 1948, but it was fully constituted when it was registered on July 9, 1949. Initially known as activism, it was started by a group of students and professors in 1958. Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar of Mumbai was named as its principal convener, and the activism substantially increased and spread throughout the nation.

The ABVP, which is linked to the RSS, has been involved in student politics in India for more than 70 years and has a sizable impact all around the nation with over 30 lakh students as members.

According to the organization’s official website, ABVP ‘aims to achieve its objective by bringing about positive and meaningful changes in education and in the mind and thoughts of educational fraternity like students, teacher and society’. The student body of ABVP is reputed to be the biggest in the world.

Since the Bhartiyakaran Campaign in 1949, the ABVP has been at the forefront of several significant campaigns. It has started literacy efforts in India that are geared toward rural schooling. The organisation made its electoral debut in 1970.

Student for Development (SFD), World Organisation of Students and Youth (WOSY), Think India, Students’ Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL), and Yuva Vikas Kendra (YVK) are some of its social media platforms and forums.