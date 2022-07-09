Never make these mistakes during kissing

People make mistakes while kissing. And these mistakes destroy the act of love as a kiss evokes emotions of love, care and admiration. Kissing is an art.

Here are some common kissing mistakes:

Do not start with tongue play: Never start a kiss with a tongue play.

Too much saliva: Too much of saliva destroys the act of kissing.

Do not hurry: Hurrying will destroy the beauty of kissing. Begin slowly.

Do not start thinking about other things: Once you start kissing, do not let your thoughts drift away.During kissing always hug your partner. Let your hands wander around your partner’s body. During kissing, do not just focus on your partner’s lips, but on their neck and waist. It will make the act intense.