PM Modi’s advise to new Rajya Sabha MPs, ‘be regular to Parliament, pick words carefully’

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with new Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday and told them to attend meetings regularly, come prepared, and use words carefully in the ‘House of Elders.’

Several BJP members of parliament, including Piyush Goyal, the leader of the house and a cabinet minister, and Nirmala Sitharaman, were among the 27 freshly elected Rajya Sabha members who took the oath of office as members of the Council of States on Friday.

Laxmikant Vajpayee, Kalpana Saini, Surendra Singh Nagar, and K. Laxman were the other BJP members to take the oath of office. According to the sources, Modi met with MPs in the evening and briefed them on their duties, which included regular attendance and careful word choice in the House.

In the Rajya Sabha chamber, the members took the required oath of allegiance to the Constitution in the presence of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.