Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7 Pro: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched its new Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. The Mi Band 7 Pro will be available at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700 in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, and White colours.

The Mi Band 7 Pro features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a resolution of 280×456 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. It supports over 180 watch faces and comes with a 2.5D glass on top. The wearable offers 117 exercise modes, including 10 running courses and 14 professional sports modes. It also includes all-day heart rate and blood-oxygen tracking, sleep tracker, step count, calorie count and more.

The smartband equips a 235mAh battery and can last up to 12 days on a single charge. It also comes with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, with NFC support and has Xiao AI voice assistant.