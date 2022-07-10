Actor Prithviraj says ‘Sorry’; Removes insensitive dialogue from Kaduva

Kaduva, a film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has received mixed reviews. The video, however, landed in hot water after it was discovered that it included insulting remarks concerning differently-abled youngsters. SH Panchapakesan, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, has sent notifications to director Shaji Kailas and producers Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, requesting an explanation for the film’s dialogues. Following backlash from the public, Prithviraj has made an apology on social media, and the sequence has been deleted from the film.

PRITHVIRAJ APOLOGISES FOR THE SCENE

A sequence in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest film Kaduva includes insulting comments regarding differently-abled youngsters. This did not sit well with the audience or platforms that support differently-abled youngsters. It quickly turned into a massive uproar, after which Kaduva’s creators apologised on Facebook and removed the disparaging scene. Prithviraj Sukumaran, an actor, also apologised for hurting people’s feelings. He wrote, ‘Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it (sic)’.

THE KADUVA CONTROVERSIAL SCENE;

During a scene in Kaduva, protagonist Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan (Prithviraj Sukumaran) stated that differently-abled children are born with such problems as a result of their parents’ previous crimes. The makers of the film were sued by Parivaar, an organisation for parents of children with intellectual and developmental impairments, for the insulting language. SH Panchapakesan, the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, has issued notifications to Kaduva manufacturers, requesting an explanation. The conversation has also infuriated social media users. The creators have now deleted it. Kaduva released on July 7.