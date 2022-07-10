Aiwa launches new smart TV range in India

Mumbai: Japanese consumer electronics brand, Aiwa launched its new smart TV range in the Indian markets. The new smart TV range is named ‘Magnifiq’. Aiwa launched fully-loaded 32-inch series to 43-inch (FHD and UHD), 50-inch (4K UHD), 55-inch (4K UHD) and 65-inch (4K UHD) TVs. They are priced between of Rs 29,990 to Rs 139,990.

The new smart TVs are powered by AI Core 4 Processor and runs on Android 11 OS. They also comes with built-in Google Assistant. The 55-inch and 65-inch models come with a built-in soundbar. The soundbar has been designed with Aiwa Authentic Signature Sound technology.