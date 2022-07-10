‘All ears..’: Dhoni visits team India’s dressing room in England’s Edgbaston | See pics

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited the Indian dressing room after the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday evening and the photos have gone viral.

Team India have been at their best in the ongoing three-match T20I series against England as they now have an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the hosts by 49 runs in the second T20I and now both teams will square off in the third and final match on Sunday. Dhoni visited the dressing room after the match win, where he was seen interacting with opening batter Ishan Kishan.

The official handle of BCCI shared the photos of Dhoni visiting the Indian dressing room and the images have now gone viral. ‘Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks! #TeamIndia’, tweeted BCCI.

Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also shared the photo and captioned the post as: ‘Keeping’ in touch with the Youngbloods. Earlier this week, the former India skipper had also visited Wimbledon to watch the quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.