Amid rumours of defections, Congress removes Goa MLA Michael Lobo as leader of opposition.

Due to his participation in a conspiracy to arrange a party defection, the Congress ousted Michael Lobo from his post as leader of the opposition in the Goa Assembly on Sunday. Dinesh Gundu Rao, the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Goa in-charge, said that Lobo and former chief minister Digambar Kamat hatched a plot to weaken the party in the coastal state.

‘A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections. This conspiracy was led by 2 of our own leaders, LoP Michael Lobo & Digambar Kamat,’ said Dinesh Gundu Rao.

He added, ‘We are expelling Michael Lobo from the party with immediate effect and he is no longer the Leader of the Opposition in Goa assembly.’ He claimed that the BJP planned to extinguish the opposition in the coastal state ‘Both these people had been working in total coordination with BJP. One person- Digambar Kamat- did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him & the other person- Michael Lobo- for the sake of power & position.’