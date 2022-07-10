Asus launches two gaming smartphones in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched 2 new gaming smartphones- Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro- in India. The Asus ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs. 71,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB variant and is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White colours . The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is priced at Rs. 89,999 for 18GB RAM + 512GB storage variant aid is offered in Storm White colour.

Both the phones have a lot of specifications in common. The dual-SIM smartphones run on ROG UI, based on Android 12 and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. Both the smartphones features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 23ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness.

Both the smartphones pack a 6,000mAh battery and sport a triple rear camera setup. They houses a 12-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video chat. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and two USB Type-C ports. Onboard sensors include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NaviC, accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, under-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope and ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6 and grip press.