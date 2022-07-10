Biden praises CIA for warning on Russian invasion of Ukraine

President of the United States Joe Biden praised the quiet bravery of American spies on Friday and commended the Central Intelligence Agency employees for alerting the world about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions to attack Ukraine.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of CIA, Biden noted that he had been associated with it for 52 years, beginning as a junior senator on a 1975 committee established to investigate mind control experiments and other abuses by the agency.

He said that the intelligence operations of the CIA had revealed Putin’s strategies and enabled Washington to inform other nations of the impending conflict. ‘It was thanks to the incredible work of our intelligence professionals that we were able to forewarn the world what Vladimir Putin was planning in Ukraine. Exposing Putin’s playbook punched a gigantic hole in the pretense, and discredited his lies about what we were doing in Ukraine’, he said.

Putin regularly charged the United States and other Western nations with setting up a pretext to tempt Moscow into war as Russia gathered more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border prior to its incursion on February 24. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a ‘special operation’.

In sharp contrast to Biden’s remarks, former President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address at the CIA’s headquarters, where he attacked the press and his political rivals in front of the ‘wall of stars’ honouring the agency’s agents who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Biden mentioned the addition of two stars to the wall this year. ‘Your physical health and well-being are critically important to me and to your leadership here at the CIA’, Biden said with possible reference to the Havana Syndrome, a string of bizarre health occurrences affecting over 200 American diplomats and intelligence employees globally.