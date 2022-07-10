Change in free parking, toll days announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced change in free parking and ‘Darb’ toll days. The authority announced that parking and toll will be free on Sundays in the emirate instead of Fridays.

The new change will come into force from July 15. Authority announced that the decision was taken to improve the flow of traffic during peak hours and improve road safety.

Earlier, Dubai had announced free parking on. Floating bridge timings had also been changed according to this. In Sharjah, parking is a paid service from Saturday to Thursday and free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs.