Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4695.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at 50,810 on Friday. The precious metal witnessed a weekly loss of 2.2%. The silver futures ended higher by 0.37% to Rs 57,148 per kg. 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 50,850 per 10 gram and 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,580 per 10 gram in the market.

In the global markets, spot gold was up by 0.1% at $1,741.94 per ounce. Yellow metal has lost about 3.7% so far this week. This is the worst fall of gold price since mid-May. U.S. gold futures surged by 0.2% at $1,742.30.