Date, time, rituals, and significance of Devshayani Ekadashi 2022

Devshayani Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most auspicious Ekadashis. Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Shayani Ekadashi. Ekadashi occurs twice a month, once during Shukla Paksha and once during Krishna Paksha. Devshayani Ekadashi will be commemorated on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. It will be observed this month on July 10, 2022.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 Date and Time:

Devshayani Ekadashi Date Saturday, 9th July, 2022 Devshayani Ekadashi Tithi Begins Saturday, 9th July, 2022, 04:39 PM Devshayani Ekadashi Tithi Ends Sunday, 10th July, 2022, 02:13 PM Devshayani Ekadashi

Hari Vasara End Moment 10th July, 2022, 07:29 PM Devshayani Ekadashi Parana Time Monday, 11th July, 2022, 05:31 AM to 08:17 AM

Significance:

Devshayani Ekadashi explains the significance as – Dev means God and Shayani means slumber, hence God is sleeping. Devshayani Ekadashi is the name given to this Ekadashi because it is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on Sheshnaag in the ksheersagar (the cosmic milk ocean), which is why it is named Hari Shayani Ekadashi.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu ultimately awakens after four months on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. This four-month time when Lord rests in Ksheersagar is known as ‘Chaturmas,’ and it coincides with the rainy season. Devshayani Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Chaturmas month, and worshippers conduct a holy fast on this day to request Lord Vishnu’s blessings.

Dev shayani Ekadashi is also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi since it falls in the month of Ashadha. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Brahama revealed the meaning and significance of Devshayani Ekadashi to his son Narada, and Lord Krishna explained the same to the Pandavas’ eldest son, King Yudhishthir. Lord Vishnu is said to bless devotees who fast on the auspicious day of Devshayani Ekadashi with happiness, prosperity, and a prosperous life. Devotees can even achieve salvation by keeping this fast.

Rituals;

1. Devotees must wake up early in the morning, take a holy bath, and dress neatly.

2. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu and the Shree Yantra, light a diya with pure ghee, and offer flowers or vermillion.

3. Devotees must present sweets and panchamrit, a milk, curd, sugar, honey, and ghee concoction.

4. Because Tulsi Patra is Lord Vishnu’s favourite herb, be sure to gift it to Lord Shree Hari.

5. On this day, persons who observe the Ekadashi fast (Vrat) shall recite Vishnu Sahastranaam.

6. Doing charity and donating food to the poor is regarded exceedingly auspicious.

7. After serving Bhog Prasad to Lord Vishnu, devotees may have satvik food (fried potatoes, fruits, and milk products) once a day.

8. After doing Parana, the fast can be broken on Dwadashi Tithi.

9. It is thought that on Dwadashi Tithi, one must include rice in their dinner.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2022 Mantra:

1. Achyutam Keshvam

Krishna Damodaram

Ram Narayanam

Janki Vallabham

2. Shree Krishna Govind

Hare Murari Hey Nath

Narayan Vasudeva

3. Shreeman Narayan

Narayan Hari Hari