Euro rate for drug prices increases by 25% in Turkey

According to the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey increased the euro-lira exchange rate for 2022 pharmaceutical prices by 25% from the previous 6.2925 lira per euro.

The conversion rate is set much below the market rate, and manufacturers and importers have complained that this is causing them losses and asked for a change in price.

The new rate would be approximately 7.9 lira per euro, which is still significantly less than the market rate for the euro, which was 17.4920 at 08:41 GMT, according to a Reuters estimate.