Fire-Boltt launches new TWS earbuds in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Leading Indian brand in the audio and wearable segment, Fire-Boltt launched three True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds- Fire Pods Atlas, Polaris, and Rhythm- in the Indian markets. The Fire Pods Atlas is priced at Rs. 10,999. The Polaris and Rhythm are priced at at Rs. 9,999 and 14,999, respectively. The new earbuds are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,399, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 3,499 respectively till July 11 on Flipkart and the official Fire-Boltt website.

The Fire Pods Atlas come in Black and White colours, Fire Pods Polaris is available in Black, Black Red, Blue Grey, and Grey Yellow colours and the e Fire Pods Rhythm is available only in a Black colour.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Atlas specifications: The earbuds features 13mm drivers, ANC with 25dB depth and ENC. It comes with two mics per earbuds. They offer a playback time of up to 5 hours with ANC on and up to 6 hours with ANC off per single charge at 100% volume. Company offers a battery life of 24 hours for the Fire Pods Atlas with the charging case and houses a 320mAh battery.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Polaris specifications: The TWS earbuds features an in-ear design, ANC with 25db depth and ENC. It houses two mics per earbuds.It offers a playback time of up to 5 hours with ANC on and up to up to 6 hours with ANC off per single charge at 100%. The earbuds packs a 400mAh battery that will offer a battery life of up to 24 hours.

Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Rhythm specifications: The earbuds house 10mm drivers, ANC with 23db depth, digital LED indicator for battery and ENC. It houses a 650mAh battery and offers a battery life of up to 50 hours for the Fire Pods Polaris with the charging case. It offers a playback time of up to 7 hours with ANC on and up to 8 hours with ANC off per single charge at 100%.