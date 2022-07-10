Fuel demand in India surge by 17.9%

New Delhi: Data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Union Petroleum Ministry revealed that the fuel consumption in the country surged by 17.9% in June from a year earlier. The increase in the demand is the main reason for this. The fuel consumption stood at 18.67 million tones.

As per the data, the consumption of diesel surge 23.9% year-on-year to 7.68 million tones. It was up about 21.9% from two years ago. Diesel is the most used fuel in India and it accounts for the 40% of all petroleum product consumption. Sales of petrol was 23.2% higher from a year earlier at 2.97 million tonnes.

Experts predict that the fuel consumption in the country may touch the pre-pandemic level soon. In May-September 2021, the fuel demand was low. Fuel demand in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 was up 4.3% at 202.71 million tonnes, the highest since FY20.

India is the world’s No.3 oil consumer and the country is the world’s largest importer of petroleum fuels.

Sales of fuel (in million tonnes):

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

June May April June May April

Diesel 7.68 7.29 7.20 6.20 5.53 6.68

Petrol 2.97 3.02 2.80 2.41 1.99 2.39

LPG 2.23 2.17 2.16 2.25 2.16 2.11

Naphtha 1.04 0.90 1.07 1.19 1.25 1.24

Jet fuel 0.59 0.60 0.55 0.26 0.27 0.41

Kerosene 0.05 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.14 0.11

Fuel Oil 0.54 0.54 0.52 0.50 0.42 0.51

Bitumen 0.70 0.70 0.76 0.58 0.66 0.83

TOTAL 18.67 18.26 18.19 15.84 14.76 16.60