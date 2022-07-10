In Delhi’s Usmanpur, police shot robber dead in encounter

A police team searching for snatchers came across a gang of suspects Friday night in the woods near Yamuna Khadar in north-east Delhi. When the police ordered them to surrender, the suspects opened fire. In response, a sub-inspector fired at them, killing one of them, according to authorities on Saturday.

Aakash, a resident of Kartar Nagar, has been identified as the deceased, according to deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain. After the encounter, he said that three more suspects were arrested. Vishal alias Rahul Negi, Monu alias Chinese, and Nikhil were recognised as the culprits.

The gang members injured an advocate named Tushar (who goes by his first name) on Friday night when they attacked him. The victim said in his police report that he was leaving the Khadar area when five to six suspects attacked him and took his phone. According to police, he sustained a sharp injury for which he was taken to a hospital and a case was opened at the New Usmanpur police station.