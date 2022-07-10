IndiGo Airlines announces new flight service

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo Airlines has announced new domestic flight service. The air carrier said that it will operate flights on the Deoghar-Kolkata route.

The flights connecting Deoghar in Jharkhand with Kolkata in West Bengal will begin from July 12. The air carrier will operate four flights a week.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India had granted an aerodrome licence to the newly-built Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on June 29. DGCA granted 4C licence to the airport. The 4C licence allows to handle narrow-body aircrafts like Airbus 321, Boeing 737 .The airport earlier had a 3C licence which allows to handle small aircraft like ATR-72.