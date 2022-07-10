Infinix launches new smartphone series in India: Here are the price and specifications

Mumbai: Hong Kong-based smartphone company, Infinix launched its new smartphone series named ‘Infinix Note 12 5G’ in India. Infinix Note 12 5G has been priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It can be purchased on Flipkart in Force Black and Snowfall White colours. The Infinix 12 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model and it will go on sale on July 14 at 12pm (noon). The handset will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 on Flipkart.

Both the models in the series have almost identical specifications except for the camera features. The Infinix Note 12 5G smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor and Infinix Note 12 5G Pro features a 108-megapixel main camera.

Also Read: IndiGo Airlines announces new flight service

The phones houses a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. They are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and runs on Android 12. The handsets house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.