Just 20 minutes!! Chilli Garlic Veg Noodles is ready

If you are a vegetarian, do you frequently make the same type of noodles with the same assortment of vegetables? Here is a special and simple recipe for chilli garlic noodles that will allow you to experience noodles in a completely new way, adding some excitement to your veggie chow mein. This is an instant noodles supper to sate sudden appetites as these noodles are quite easy to prepare. Instant noodles with chilli and garlic emphasise the distinctive flavour of the garlic and carry a spicy kick.

Ingredients

1 packet noodles, 2 onions sliced, 1 large or 2 medium spring onions chopped, 5-6 garlic bulbs minced or chopped, vegetable oil, olive oil, salt, black pepper, 2 tbsp tomato sauce, 1 tbsp red chilli sauce, 1-2 green chilli chopped, 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 tsp vinegar, spring onion greens for garnishing.

Method

Prepare the noodles as directed on the packet. Meanwhile, mince the garlic and onions.

In a skillet with hot oil, sauté garlic until the raw aroma disappears. Add onion slices, chopped spring onions, chopped green chillies and sauté for a few minutes until the onions soften.

Combine salt, black pepper, tomato sauce, and hot sauce. Stir for a minute.

Add the cooked noodles, soy sauce and vinegar. Combine with the remaining ingredients, then heat for one to two minutes.

Turn off the gas and add some olive oil and spring onion leaves as a garnish. Serve warm.

You will fall in love with this quick and easy noodle meal with plenty of garlic flavour and heat. Depending on your preferred level of taste, you may vary the sauce, garlic and chilli amounts. Enjoy!