Lulu mall outlets are flooded with shoppers for midnight sales; Watch

Several videos showing a large crowd thronging the Lulu Mall shops in Kochi and Thiruvananthpuram in Kerala have gone viral on the internet. Lulu International Shopping Malls offered significant discounts and specials in an effort to revitalise ‘nightlife shopping.’

The public may shop the midnight sale from midnight on July 6 till the morning of July 7. Thousands of people arrived to take advantage of at least 50% discount on practically all of the merchandise. Shoppers’ videos reveal an alarming amount of people on the mall’s escalators, lobby, and outside stores in Kochi and Thiruvananthpuram.

In fact, some footage showed security unable to keep up with the massive masses of people armed with shopping bags thronging the mall. There are a lot of videos floating around the internet, and we’ve aggregated some of them for you in this post.

Take a look:

Unbelievable Crowds at MIdnight Sale at Lulu Mall in Trivandrum ? #LuluMall pic.twitter.com/Ue3TWBoKdv — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 7, 2022

Netizens had a lot to say about the pandemonium produced by thousands of people trying to buy at malls, and they shared their ideas in the comments section. ‘ It’s a marvel this didn’t turn into a stampede,’ one person wrote. ‘Scary scenario,’ said another user.