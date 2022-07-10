Lulu to open its biggest mall in this Indian city tomorrow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lulu Mall in Lucknow today. Lulu Mall Lucknow, is the biggest shopping mall of the LuLu Group International, based in the UAE. The mall will be opened for public from Monday. Lulu Mall Lucknow is Lulu Group’s 235th venture and is the biggest among them. It is the 5th mall of the group in the country.

The mall is located at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City. The mega mall has more than 220 shops including Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store and Lulu Connect . It houses 15 restaurants and cafes, apart from a food court with 25 brand outlets that has a capacity to seat 1,600 people. It is spread over 22 lakh sq feet and will provide direct employment to 4,800 people and indirect employment to around 10,000 people.

The mall has 11-storey parking lot spread over seven lakh square feet. A 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. The mall has one of the largest indoor family entertainment facility ‘Funtura’.

The 2000 crore project was announced at the mega investors’ summit organised in Lucknow in February 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. LuLu Group will also launch two more malls in the state. One in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi and the other in Prayagraj. Lulu is also launching a food processing hub in Greater Noida with an investment of Rs 500 crore. The state government has approved the LuLu Group’s request for future projects in Gorakhpur and Kanpur.