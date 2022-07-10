Madhya Pradesh police books Medha Patkar for misusing funds

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police registered an FIR against social activist Medha Patkar. Police booked her for allegedly misusing funds collected for the education of tribal children. Police registered case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Medha Patkar and 11 others.

Police took this action after a complaint has been lodged against Medha Patkar, founder of ‘Narmada Bachao Andholan’. In the complaint, the plaintiff Pritam Raj accused that Patkar collected around 13 crore rupees crore in the name of a trust named Narmada Navnirman Abhiyan for the education of tribal children. But, they do not have the accounts of all the money collected from 2007 to 2022. He further accused that they used the money to create an atmosphere against the government.

Also Read: IndiGo Airlines announces new flight service

The other accused in the FIR has been identified as Praveen Rumi Jahangir, Vijaya Chauhan, Kailash Avashya, Mohan Patidar, Ashish Mandaloyi, Sanjay Joshi and others.