Mass shooting kills 14 at a bar in Soweto, South Africa

Gunmen opened fire on individuals in a pub in Soweto, South Africa’s largest township. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. According to accounts, 14 individuals were killed in the incident, while nine more were injured. The incident occurred in the Orlando section of Soweto, Johannesburg’s largest township, which is located southwest of the city.

According to Reuters, a police statement stated that just after midnight, ‘a gang of individuals armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the restaurant and began firing indiscriminately at the people who were sitting inside’. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela stated that his squad was ‘called in the early hours of the morning, about 12:30 am (2230 GMT)’ and that the incident occurred somewhere between late Saturday night and early Sunday.

‘When we got on the site, 12 persons had been verified dead,’ he said, according to AFP. According to Mawela, 11 people were injured and sent to the hospital, but two subsequently died, bringing the total number of deaths to 14.