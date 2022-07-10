Petrol will be disappeared from India after 5 years; Indian minister

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed optimism that green fuel will eliminate the requirement for petrol in automobiles in the country within five years. On Thursday, he made the remarks at Akola, Maharashtra, where he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth. Governor and Chancellor of Public Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari conferred the degree on him. Former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Motilal Madan, VC Dr. Vilas Bhale, professors, faculty deans, instructors, the registrar, and graduating students were also present.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways made a strong case for the usage of green hydrogen, ethanol, and other green fuels throughout his address. Green hydrogen may be produced from deep well water and sold for Rs 70 per kilogramme. ‘ I can confidently predict that petrol will be unavailable in the country in five years. Your vehicles and scooters will run on green hydrogen, ethanol flex-fuel, compressed natural gas, or LNG ‘,he stated.

The government of Chattisgarh has also just adopted the EV Policy for 2022, and electric vehicles can now be manufactured in the state. All of these goals, if met, would not only save expenditure on driving automobiles, but will also contribute to environmental protection, which is a critical requirement. Gadkari also urged agricultural researchers and professionals to work together to increase agricultural growth from 12% to 20% over the next five years.

He emphasised the need of guiding and training farmers in Maharashtra using fresh research and technology. He also discussed the importance of farmers becoming energy suppliers as well as food providers. He also stated that farmers cannot alter their futures only by growing crops, but must also acquire other beneficial practises that would assist them not only in earning money, but also in their current agricultural employment.