Railways announces new special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Considering the heavy passenger rush, the Indian Railways has decided to operate more special trains. The South Western Railway Zone has announced weekly special trains between various destinations via Visakhapatnam.

Full list of special trains:

Train no. 05796 Katihar- Trivandrum central weekly special train will leave Katihar on 12, 19 and 26 July 2022 and on August 2 and 9 (Tuesdays) at 5 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.35 p.m. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3.55 p.m. and will reach Trivandrum Central on Thursday at 7.25 p.m.

Train no. 05795 Trivandrum central – Katihar weekly special train will leave Trivandrum central on 15 ,22 , 29 July and 05 and 12 August (Fridays) at 7.40 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.50 p.m. It will depart from Visakhapatnam at 00.10 hour (midnight) which will reach Katihar on Sunday at 11.50 p.m.

Train no 22851 Santragachi – Mangaluru Central Vivek express will leave Santragachi at 2.55 p.m. on Thursdays with effect from July 14 and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.55 a.m.It will depart from Visakhapatnam at 4.15 a.m. and will reach Mangaluru Central on the next day at 8.50 a.m.

Train no.22852 Mangaluru Central – Santragachi Vivek express will leave Mangaluru Central at 11 p.m. on Saturdays with effect from July 16 to reach Visakhapatnam at 2.55 a.m. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3.15 a.m. to reach Santragachi at 5.15 p.m.

Train no. 22841 Santragachi – Tambaram Antyodaya express will leave Santragachi at 6 p.m. on Mondays with effect from July 18 and reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 7.05 a.m. It will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7.25 a.m. to reach Tambaram at 10 p.m.

Train no. 22842 Tambaram – Santragachi Antyodaya Express will leave Tambaram at 7.15 a.m. on Wednesdays with effect from July 20 and will reach Visakhapatnam at 8.30 p.m. It will depart from Visakhapatnam at 8.50 p.m. to reach Santragachi at 10.25 a.m.

The national transporter also decided to change the destination of Train no. 12845 Bhubaneswer- Bengaluru Cantt weekly express train. The train will now end at Sir M. Viseswaraya terminal Bengaluru from July 17. Now the terminal station of the trains terminates Bengaluru Cantt. The origin station of train no. 12846 Bengaluru Cantt – Bhubaneswer weekly express train will be Sir M. Viseswaraya terminal Bengaluru from July 18.