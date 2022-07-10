Telangana Chief Minister KCR says Modi govt supports dictatorship.

On Sunday, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), the chief minister of Telangana, claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre believed in dictatorship but instead of democracy. KCR claimed during a news conference that ‘In the history of India, there was no weak Prime Minister like Narendra Modi.’

When discussing the controversy surrounding remarks made about Nupur Sharma by Supreme Court judges and the suspended BJP leader, KCR said, ‘Some women (Nupur Sharma) from BJP had made objectionable statements. They have taken some retired judges and stating that they have crossed Laxman Rekha.’

He added, ‘Justice Pardiwala and Judge Suryakant, sahab, I am saluting you, please keep the same spirit in India. We have to save the country from this dictatorship.’ Earlier, 117 individuals signed an open letter supporting Nupur Sharma, claiming that SC judges violated the Laxman Rekha. These people included retired judges, army personnel, and government officials.