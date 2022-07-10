TVS Motors launches TVS Ronin: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India’s popular two-wheeler brand, TVS Motor Company launched its all new TVS Ronin. This is the company’s first neo-retro roadster. The bike is offered in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,49,000 to Rs. 1,68,750.

TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9 cc, single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. TVS claims that the bike gives a top speed of 120 kmph.

TVS Ronin Prices (ex-showroom):

Single Tone Single Channel Rs. 1.49 lakh

Dual Tone Single Channel Rs. 1.56 lakh

Triple Tone Dual Channel Rs. 1.69-1.71 lakh

The bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc on the front wheel and a 220 mm disc on the rear wheel. It features full-LED lighting, full digital instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity through the TVS SmartXonnect system.