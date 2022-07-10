Vistara announces new international flight service from this Indian city

Mumbai: Private sector air carrier, Vistara announced new international flight service. The airline will operate commercial passenger flight service to Bangkok from Mumbai. The flight service will begin from August 5.

The air carrier will operate 5 flights a week on the Mumbai-Bangkok route on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will deploy its A320neo aircraft for the service. At present, the airline operates a daily flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route. Flight ticket will cost Rs 22,849 for economy class and Rs 54,299 for business class.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Tata Sons has a share of 51% and Singapore Airlines has 49%. It has 53 aircraft in its fleet.