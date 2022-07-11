Another Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict petitions SC for release.

One of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, Ravichandran, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking for release. After being given a life sentence in the case, AG Perarivalan was recently released by the supreme court. In his application, Ravichandran requested a stay of the Madras High Court’s life sentence against him. While his appeal is pending, he has also requested bail.

According to the petition, Ravichandran’s contribution of Rs 20,000 to the Tamil Chair at Harvard University in the US from his earnings from jail work ‘shows he is a socially conscious man’ and ‘will not be a threat to any of the people’ The petition read, ‘He will not be a negative force in society.’

Six other people, including Ravichandran, were found guilty of killing the former prime minister. Perarivalan, one of the prisoners who endured 31 years in prison, was recently freed thanks to Supreme Court intervention. He was charged with buying batteries for the LTTE member who planned the assassination. The batteries were used in the Rajiv Gandhi-killing bomb.