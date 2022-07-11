Fans are pleased by Ranbir Kapoor’s ripped and rugged appearance in the latest ‘Shamshera’ stills.

The creators of the movie ‘Shamshera’ handed fans of the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor new images of him as Balli, which made them happy. Because of its new stills, ‘Shamshera’ became popular on microblogging platforms days before its release. Additionally, viewers got to glimpse the recentlywed celebrity in a ripped and tough avatar.

Ranbir, who plays Balli, can be seen having six-pack abs in the photos. He is getting ready for fight with an axe in hand, cuts and bruises covering every inch of his body.

‘Brave & action-packed! Our Balli. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July,’ read the post. Take a look!

In the comment section, fans praised Ranbir for the new stills. One fan wrote, ‘Hats off to this guy. #shamshera’ Another wrote, ‘Just wow, waiting for its release eagerly.’

In the movie, Ranbir will reportedly face off against Daroga Shudh Singh, who is portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. The movie is set in the made-up city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian general named Shuddh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe.

Ranbir, a slave in this tale, rebels against the commander and becomes a legend among his tribe. As Shamshera, he will be seen tenaciously defending the liberty and honour of his people.

Under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra produces and Karan Malhotra directs ‘Shamshera.’ The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana in addition to Ranbir Kapoor.