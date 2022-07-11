Here’s the recipe of Basil Tomato Soup

Fresh tomatoes are a great source of antioxidants and lycopene, which are excellent for delaying the ageing process and preventing age-related skin deterioration. Tomatoes can also improve heart health by lowering triglycerides, promoting healthy cholesterol levels and heart function. Additionally, recent research by the American Institute of Cancer Research found that lycopene can protect cells from harm that could result in cancer. High lycopene consumption has also been related in several recent studies to lower the chances of prostate cancer.

Here is the recipe of Basil Tomato Soup

Ingredients

Celery, 3 tbsp olive oil, 2 cloves garlic chopped, 2 onions chopped, 2 carrots chopped, 1 can tinned tomatoes, 2 tomatoes chopped, 1 1/2 litre vegetable stock, salt and pepper.

For masala

2 sprigs basil, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon zest.

Method

Add Garlic, onions, carrots, celery, and olive oil to a heat deep-bottomed pan.

Cook over low heat for 10 minutes.

Combine the veggies with salt, pepper, vegetable stock, and chopped or canned tomatoes.

Simmer the veggies for 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and blend the vegetables into a thick soup.

For Masala

Combine basil leaves with extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and lemon zest in a pestle.

Mortar-pound the mixture.

Garnish the soup with the masala.

Basil tomato soup is ready!