Insurance provider accuses Amber Heard of intentionally defaming Johnny Depp and files a lawsuit against the actress.

Actor Johnny Depp’s insurance company has declined to reimburse Amber Heard. According to the corporation, Heard defamed her ex-husband during the trial ‘willfully’ and ‘maliciously,’ according to reports. Heard was ordered to pay Depp USD 15 Million as a result of the jury’s June ruling, while Depp was required to pay Heard USD 2 Million.

The legal problems for Heard are far from over. According to reports, the insurance provider is also suing Amber Heard in an effort to get out of paying for her legal defence in the most recent defamation lawsuit. According to reports, the corporation is suing the actress in order to avoid paying her legal fees should she decide to file a second legal appeal or ask for further compensation.

According to reports, Amber was sued on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California by New York Marine and General Insurance Company. Amber had a $1 million liability coverage with the business, which she could have used to pay some of the damages she owes Johnny, according to the report. However, the insurance provider might reject the claim if they determined the actress engaged in ‘willful’ and ‘malicious’ misbehaviour. From July 2018 through July 2019, the actress was covered by insurance. Heard claimed in an op-ed she had written for The Washington Post at the time that she was ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse.’ The article omitted Johnny Depp’s name.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both filed a defamation lawsuit against the other, accusing the other of domestic abuse. On the basis of the op-ed, Depp sued Heard. Depp was counter-sued for $100 million by Heard. Heard was sentenced to pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages, with the majority of the jury’s decision going in Depp’s favour.