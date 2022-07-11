Jennifer Lopez says she adjusted her lifestyle choices following a panic attack brought on by tiredness.

Jennifer Lopez, a singer and actress, recently shared how having a serious panic episode in her late 20s led to her having to make significant lifestyle changes. Jennifer said in the most recent issue of her newsletter, On the JLo, that she had altered her lifestyle as a result of her struggles with panic episodes brought on by exhaustion. Lopez has a reputation for leading a healthy lifestyle.

‘There was a time in my life when I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends,’ she wrote.

‘I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible. Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me,’ she added.

Lopez shared that she ‘went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move.’

‘I was completely frozen,’ Lopez wrote. She said she ‘couldn’t see clearly’ and the physical symptoms ‘started to scare me and the fear compounded itself. Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time,’ she added.

Jennifer admitted that she worried about her sanity before a doctor advised her to examine her way of life more closely. ‘On set, I had a security guard who came in, grabbed me up, and took me to the doctor. I was so afraid that I believed I was going crazy by the time I arrived there, but at least I could speak again ‘Lopez narrated.

‘I questioned my doctor whether I was crazy. No, you’re not crazy, he said. If you’re going to do this much work, you need to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night, refrain from drinking coffee, and make sure you work out.’

Jennifer explained that she ‘let my own self-care needs go completely’ as she prioritized work during a time in her life that yielded the dawn of her lifestyle empire, her debut studio album On the 6 and a budding film career that included her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Selena, as well as her first marriage.

‘I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy and that`s where my journey to wellness began,’ Jennifer emphasised.