Over 3,000 people evacuated due to heavy rains in Gujarat, Telangana on alert.

The monsoon is causing havoc from the southern state of Telangana to the hill state of Uttarakhand. Several states in the nation, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka, among others, are suffering heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for several cities due to the prediction for further rainfall in the days ahead. An orange alert was issued for a number of districts in Kerala, while a red alert was issued for portions of Telangana and Maharashtra.

In Gujarat, more than 3,000 people have moved to safer areas as a result of several rivers flowing above the danger level due to heavy rain. Authorities have been ordered to keep an eye on the situation and conduct rescue efforts as required.