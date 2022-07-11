Over 5 lakh affected, death toll reaches 192 in Assam floods

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported in its daily flood report that although the situation with the flood in Assam considerably improved on Sunday, more than 5.39 lakh people are still suffering in 10 districts throughout the state.

In the last 24 hours, Hailakandi floods have claimed the lives of two more people. The report added that 192 people had died in the state to date as a result of floods and landslides.

Bajali, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur are the impacted districts, according to the report.