Punjab government begins drug-screening campaign in prisons.

To detect drug abuse among prisoners, the Punjabi government has started a drug screening drive. The Roopnagar District Jail has screened all 950 prisoners as part of the pilot initiative.

Special DGP (Prisons) Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG (Prisons) Roop Kumar, DIG (Prisons) Surinder Singh, and Jail Superintendent Kulwant Singh all attended the screening. To learn more about the campaign, a few officers from several other jails throughout the state also took part. Within a day, the screening drive’s complete results will be made public, at which point further steps will be taken.

This statewide project, which was the idea of Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains, aims to rid jails of illegal drugs while also making provisions for prisoners who have done drugs to receive de-addiction treatment and receive rehabilitation.

‘It was for the first time such an extensive drive had been taken up to cover the entire inmate population of a prison for drug screening on a single day,’ According to Bains. He went on to say that the process will be applied to all jails in the state.