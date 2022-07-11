Suvendhu Adhikari says, Will move court if police don’t take action against Mahua Moitra

Suvendhu Adhikari, a West Bengal BJP leader, led a protest against Mahua Moitra, a TMC leader, on Monday in Krishnagar, to protest the latter’s remarks about Goddess Kali. According to the opposition leader, the BJP will file a case with the high court if the police did not take action against Mahua Moitra within ten days.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, was criticised by Suvendhu Adhikari, who stated, ‘She chose an MP [Mahua Moitra] from Krishnagar who is engaged in appeasement politics.’ ‘Krishnanagar created many political leaders in the past. It is a matter of shame that Mamata Banerjee chose an MP from this land who does appeasement politics,’ he said.

‘In the name of securalism, Hindu gods and goddesses are targeted. Mahua Moitra got a lot of Hindu votes from Krishnagar in 2019, but now people are angry over her remarks. Action must be taken against this. People associated with Sanatan Dharm do not accept this,’ the BJP official stated. Suvendhu Adhikari said that Hindu voters would give Mamata Banerjee a lesson in the upcoming state assembly elections.